Phoenix - Maria A. De Sanchez, age 89 years old, died October 10, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born October 1, 1930 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Vicente and Maria Dominguez. Survived by her family Anna Reyna, Juanita Valenzuela, Celia Miramontes, Raul Sanchez, Nazario Sanchez and many Grandchildren (Great & Great-Great). Visitation: Ganleys Funeral Home at 6pm. Church: St. John Vianney Catholic Church 9:30am Rosary, & 10am Mass. Graveside Service will be following the church service at Louis B. Hazelton Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019