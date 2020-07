Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria DeJesus Madrid



Phoenix



Maria DeJesus Madrid, passed in Phoenix, AZ 03/08/1941-07/17/2020. She is survived by her children Manuel Valdez, Arlene Espinoza, James Valdez, deceased children Sylvia Valdez and Johnny. With many grandchildren and great grandchildren.









