Maria Diana McConnell
- - On August 25, 2019 an amazing angel named Maria Diana McConnell returned to Heaven.
From the time she was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 27, 1939 to Vincent and Lorena Ingraffia, and throughout her meaningful life, she was the beautiful girl whose elegant presence and incredible smile lit up any room she entered. Her brother, Vince Ingraffia noted that while there were several years between them, Maria was his role model when looking for the perfect wife to share his own life and build a family.
Maria graduated with a degree in Education from Northern Illinois University and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. There she met the love of her life; Philip McConnell and they were wed during her senior year. Throughout their 59 years of marriage, she never wavered in her loving commitment to him and their family.
Maria and Philip built a wonderful life together that included having four sons- Kevin, Brian, Patrick and Michael- in just a five-year time period! At various times over the years, Maria worked full or part time in education and retail. She was involved as a volunteer in hospital and garden club organizations in her community. Somehow, Maria always made all her endeavors appear effortless while at the same time raising her sons with happiness, laughter and unconditional love.
Maria was full of joy and always up for an adventure. She enjoyed travel with her boys, and ultimately their extended families, that ranged from African Safaris to walking the Great Wall of China, as well as romantic getaways with Philip. Maria, however, was equally happy sitting at the kitchen table enjoying stories with her boys or the current antics of her now 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Her wonderful sense of humor and generous laughter was infectious and brought joy to each of her son's families when she visited.
Even during her last week, while battling a rare fatal brain disease, Maria gave her family the gift of rallying to attend an early birthday party in her honor. She was surrounded by family and friends gathered to celebrate her amazing life. With her characteristic grace, humor, intelligence and love, she enjoyed hearing her family members read love letters to her expressing how she was such an inspiration to each of them and how they felt blessed to have been able to call this extraordinary woman, mother, grandmother and friend.
Maria is survived by her husband Philip and children, Kevin, Brian (Cindy), Patrick (Denise), Michael, brother, Vince (Nancy), grandchildren; Kelly, Brody, Callie, Rachel, Joshua, Ethan, Sophie Grace, great grandson Joshua, and many nieces and nephews. Maria will be missed greatly by the family and so many of those who had the honor of calling her their friend.
A celebratory mass will be held at Saint Maria Goretti Parish, 6261 N. Granite Reef Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85250 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you send donations to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at www.cjdfoundation.org/donate or the Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org in memory of Maria McConnell
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019