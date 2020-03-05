|
|
Maria E. Costello
Maria E. Costello was called home Sunday, February 23, 2020. Maria was born Sep 3, 1929 in Puerto Rico, where she has surviving relatives. She attended school in Maryland, later working as a Medical Technician for the armed forces. There, she married Donald F. Costello June 17, 1967. Donald retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and preceded Maria in death Oct 7, 2009. During their forty-two years of marriage, they traveled much of the world together, and faithfully wrote each other letters whenever apart. Maria collected many antique dolls, and other collectible toys, and impressed everyone with her quiet humor. She passed peacefully attended by friends who love her.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Bunker's Garden Chapel 33 North Centennial Way, Mesa, Arizona. The service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM at National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020