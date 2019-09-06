Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery
2300 West Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 254-8491
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Estella Mendoza


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Estella Mendoza Obituary
Maria Estella Mendoza

Laveen - Maria E. Mendoza (Stella) was born September 7, 1931 in Laveen, AZ where she was raised by her parents, Augustine and Maria Duran Tellez. She was the last child of nine children. Maria grew up in Laveen, attended Tolleson High School, and for the most part remained in the Laveen area her entire adult life. As a young adult, Maria met Marcelino Mendoza, from Tubac, AZ who became her loving husband on March 6, 1952. They were married for 43 years before his passing. During those years together, Maria enjoyed traveling with Marcelino and in her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, crocheting, embroidering, and sewing. Her sense of humor and love was evident when she was around her children and grandchildren. Maria and Marcelino's legacy was 8 children: Joe R. Mendoza (Liz - deceased), Mary L Stevens, Frank X. Mendoza (Pam), Veronica Gamboa (Lenny), Larry Mendoza (deceased), Gracie Hansen, Monica M. Stevens (Charlie), Amanda McMahon (Lance); 26 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 10AM. Rosary will follow at 11AM, Funeral Service at 12PM with interment to follow. Please join the family on Stella's birthday to celebrate her life at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery, Serenity Chapel inside the cemetery grounds at 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix, 85009.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now