Maria Estella Mendoza
Laveen - Maria E. Mendoza (Stella) was born September 7, 1931 in Laveen, AZ where she was raised by her parents, Augustine and Maria Duran Tellez. She was the last child of nine children. Maria grew up in Laveen, attended Tolleson High School, and for the most part remained in the Laveen area her entire adult life. As a young adult, Maria met Marcelino Mendoza, from Tubac, AZ who became her loving husband on March 6, 1952. They were married for 43 years before his passing. During those years together, Maria enjoyed traveling with Marcelino and in her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, crocheting, embroidering, and sewing. Her sense of humor and love was evident when she was around her children and grandchildren. Maria and Marcelino's legacy was 8 children: Joe R. Mendoza (Liz - deceased), Mary L Stevens, Frank X. Mendoza (Pam), Veronica Gamboa (Lenny), Larry Mendoza (deceased), Gracie Hansen, Monica M. Stevens (Charlie), Amanda McMahon (Lance); 26 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 10AM. Rosary will follow at 11AM, Funeral Service at 12PM with interment to follow. Please join the family on Stella's birthday to celebrate her life at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery, Serenity Chapel inside the cemetery grounds at 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix, 85009.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019