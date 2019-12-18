|
|
Maria Jesus Navarro
Phoenix - Maria Jesus Navarro, better known as Jessie, was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Jessie was born in Phoenix, Arizona on July 7, 1948, to Robert and Armida Villaseñor. Jessie married the love of her life, Fred P. Navarro Sr. Family and faith were first and foremost in Jessie's life, always. Her sense of humor and straight shooting advice will be sorely missed.
Preceded in death by mother Armida Villaseñor and husband Fred Navarro Sr., Jessie is survived by father Robert Villaseñor Sr., siblings: Robert Villaseñor Jr. (Rosalie), Celia Cornelius (Woody), Connie Noble, and Josie Villaseñor; children: Elizabeth, Fred Jr. (Elisa), Belen, and stepdaughter Tammy; grandchildren: Miki Cota, Matt Cota (Summer), Ray (Desiree), Frederick III, Jasmin Rivera (Armando), Xavier, Sophia and Liam; great grandchildren: Grace, Luci, Charlotte, and Levi; various cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services: Monday, December 23, 2019 at Greer Wilson Funeral Home (5921 W Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85033). Viewing: 8am-12pm Mass: 1pm Burial: Holy Cross cemetery immediately following.
Please wear purple in memory of Jessie.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019