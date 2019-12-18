Services
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 245-0994
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
1948 - 2019
Maria Jesus Navarro Obituary
Maria Jesus Navarro

Phoenix - Maria Jesus Navarro, better known as Jessie, was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Jessie was born in Phoenix, Arizona on July 7, 1948, to Robert and Armida Villaseñor. Jessie married the love of her life, Fred P. Navarro Sr. Family and faith were first and foremost in Jessie's life, always. Her sense of humor and straight shooting advice will be sorely missed.

Preceded in death by mother Armida Villaseñor and husband Fred Navarro Sr., Jessie is survived by father Robert Villaseñor Sr., siblings: Robert Villaseñor Jr. (Rosalie), Celia Cornelius (Woody), Connie Noble, and Josie Villaseñor; children: Elizabeth, Fred Jr. (Elisa), Belen, and stepdaughter Tammy; grandchildren: Miki Cota, Matt Cota (Summer), Ray (Desiree), Frederick III, Jasmin Rivera (Armando), Xavier, Sophia and Liam; great grandchildren: Grace, Luci, Charlotte, and Levi; various cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services: Monday, December 23, 2019 at Greer Wilson Funeral Home (5921 W Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85033). Viewing: 8am-12pm Mass: 1pm Burial: Holy Cross cemetery immediately following.

Please wear purple in memory of Jessie.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
