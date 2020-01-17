|
Maria Paz Buthala
Phoenix - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Tita went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020. She was 85 years old. "Chiquitina" as she was fondly called was born January 24, 1934 in San Juan, Manila, Philippines to Ricardo and Purificacion Blanco. She was one of 12 children. She met her husband Edward J. Buthala (then employed as Marketing Director Southeast Asia for California-Texas Oil) in 1956 when they married and raised four children until 1970. The family relocated to the United States (Arizona) in 1970. Ed passed away the following year and with the help, guidance and love of family, Maria raised her four children.
Maria's life was dedicated one hundred percent to her family. She is survived by her three children, Mary Wilson (Don), Teresa Buthala, Joe Buthala, grandchildren Richard Isaacs (North Carolina), Geoff Wilson and Natalie Wilson and her great grandchildren Makayla (North Carolina), Dylan and her "muneca" Addy. She also leaves her beloved sisters, Ana Maria Suchy (Vancouver, Canada) and Catalina Blanco (Manila, Philippines) and many, many nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly.
Maria is preceded in death by her husband Ed (1971) and her youngest son Richard John Buthala (1979).
Visitation and Rosary, Thursday, January 23, 2020, 6 - 8 p.m. A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Road. Funeral Mass, Friday, January 24, 2020, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Reception following at the home of Mary and Don Wilson.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020