Maria Renee Merlino passed away on April 3, 2020, after a valiant fight with breast cancer.

She was born on November 21, 1967 in Phoenix to Frank Merlino, Jr. and the late Renee Merlino.

Maria taught science for thirty years at the Cartwright School District. She retired during the 2018 school year from Atkinson Junior High.

In addition to her father Frank, Maria is survived by her longtime partner Dave Coates, brother and sister-in-law Frank & Teri and niece Emily.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
