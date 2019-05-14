Services
Phoenix - Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Maria Socorro Chavez, passed away Wed., May 8 at 12:40pm. Spouse of deceased husband, John C. Chavez. She is survived by her brother Ignacio Valenzuela, sister Florence Eggen, children George Valenzuela Chavez (wife, Terry Ann), Patricia Andujar, Clara Scholey (husband Ted) and Gloria Ramirez. Maria was preceded in death by her brother Carlos Valenzuela, sister Betty Trujillo and her son John P. Chavez. Services for Maria are as follows; Rosary and Eulogy, Tues., May 14, 2019, 6-7:30pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn; Serenity Chapel 2300 W. Van Buren St. Phoenix, AZ 85009. Graveside Service Wed., May 15, 2019, 9am at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 14, 2019
