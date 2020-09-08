Maria Stefania Doto
Maria Stefania Doto, 78, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Maria was born at St. Peter's Hospital in Brooklyn, New York to the late Pietro and Venera Puglionesi. She adored her big brother Roy.
In February of 1961, she met Tony Doto at a church dance. They married on April 20, 1963 and spent the next 52 glorious years together. They moved from Brooklyn, to Long Island and then, in 1980, cross country to Scottsdale, Arizona with their four daughters.
Maria enjoyed decorating, making wreaths and cards, shopping - especially for gifts, entertaining and cooking. She was an exceptional, self-taught cook. Anyone who had the pleasure of dining at her home over the years would attest to her skill and genuine, heartwarming personality.
For 15 years, she worked at PCS Health Systems, eventually to become Caremark. After retiring, she spent time travelling with Tony, visiting Italy, Greece, Mexico, and Alaska.
Her most treasured times were those spent in the company of her 10 grandchildren.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio, and brother Rosario. She is survived by her daughters Annmarie (Daniel), Melinda (Kostas), Sandra (George) and Jannine (Anthony), her grandchildren, Isabella, Adriana, Daniel, Andreas, Sophie, Amelia, Emily, Lillian, Nina and Anthony. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law Elaine and her nephews Peter and Anthony.
A Scripture Service will be held on Friday, September 11 at 10am at St. Patrick Parish, 10815 N 84th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
