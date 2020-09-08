1/2
Maria Stefania Doto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Stefania Doto

Maria Stefania Doto, 78, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Maria was born at St. Peter's Hospital in Brooklyn, New York to the late Pietro and Venera Puglionesi. She adored her big brother Roy.

In February of 1961, she met Tony Doto at a church dance. They married on April 20, 1963 and spent the next 52 glorious years together. They moved from Brooklyn, to Long Island and then, in 1980, cross country to Scottsdale, Arizona with their four daughters.

Maria enjoyed decorating, making wreaths and cards, shopping - especially for gifts, entertaining and cooking. She was an exceptional, self-taught cook. Anyone who had the pleasure of dining at her home over the years would attest to her skill and genuine, heartwarming personality.

For 15 years, she worked at PCS Health Systems, eventually to become Caremark. After retiring, she spent time travelling with Tony, visiting Italy, Greece, Mexico, and Alaska.

Her most treasured times were those spent in the company of her 10 grandchildren.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio, and brother Rosario. She is survived by her daughters Annmarie (Daniel), Melinda (Kostas), Sandra (George) and Jannine (Anthony), her grandchildren, Isabella, Adriana, Daniel, Andreas, Sophie, Amelia, Emily, Lillian, Nina and Anthony. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law Elaine and her nephews Peter and Anthony.

A Scripture Service will be held on Friday, September 11 at 10am at St. Patrick Parish, 10815 N 84th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved