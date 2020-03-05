Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Maria Teresa "Terry" Martinez


1962 - 2020
Maria Teresa "Terry" Martinez Obituary
Maria Teresa "Terry" Martinez

El Mirage - Born February 26th, 1962, passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2020.

She is preceded by her parents Rose and Mike Martinez, as well as her nephews Eric Rutkowski and Christopher Palacios.

She is survived by her uncle and aunt Armando and Irma Cordova, her brothers Eddie (Mary Helen) Martinez, Ruben (Ramona) Martinez, and Daniel Martinez, sisters Tina Martinez and Michelle (Tony) De La Cruz, 7 nephews, 10 nieces, and 29 great nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Cigna of Surprise, The Arizona Department of Disabilities, and Direct Care for their assistance in Terry's care.

Services will be on Monday, March 9th, with Visitation starting at 10am and the Service starting at 12pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn's Serenity Chapel, 719 N 27th Ave in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
