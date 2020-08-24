Maria Teresa PriceWilliams - passed away on August 21, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a proud supervisor for the state at both the Internal Revenue Service as well as the Motor Vehicle Division. Maria is survived by her four children, Pamela Ann Pacheco of Flagstaff, Laura Marie Price of Buckeye, James Robert Price of Phoenix, and Jleece Price Jr of Boston; 9 Grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 10am on Thursday, August 27, followed by funeral services at 11am, at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N 27th Ave Phoenix, Arizona.