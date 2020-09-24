Maria "Kechi" Valenzuela Alvarez Trujillo



Maria "Kechi" Valenzuela Alvarez Trujillo, age 94, passed away peacefully September 18, 2020. She was born September 12, 1926 in Guadalupe, Arizona to Francisco and Octaviana. She married Merejildo Trujillo who preceded her in death in 1990 and her children Luis, Gloria, Felix and Richard and grandson Frank "Bopsy" Salazar.



Maria achieved a lifetime of impressive accomplishments in the face of such daunting challenges, any which could have incapacitated a less strong willed person. She was the matriarch of a family of virtue and strength.



Maria is survived by her sister and husband Amada and Arnold Garcia; her five sons Frank, Robert, Emilio, Daniel and David and life partners Frances, Susie, Maria, Marylou; and four daughters Antonia, Octaviana, Sally Ann and Teresa and life partners, Rudy, Luis and Carlos; 35 grandchildren, 93 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Please join us celebrating her life, a Yaqui velorio, Friday evening, September 25 and Holy Rosary 6AM Holy Mass 7AM on Saturday, September 26, at Santa Lucia, 5434 E. Calle Iglesia, Guadalupe, Arizona.









