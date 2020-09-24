1/1
Maria Valenzuela Alvarez "Kechi" Trujillo
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria "Kechi" Valenzuela Alvarez Trujillo

Maria "Kechi" Valenzuela Alvarez Trujillo, age 94, passed away peacefully September 18, 2020. She was born September 12, 1926 in Guadalupe, Arizona to Francisco and Octaviana. She married Merejildo Trujillo who preceded her in death in 1990 and her children Luis, Gloria, Felix and Richard and grandson Frank "Bopsy" Salazar.

Maria achieved a lifetime of impressive accomplishments in the face of such daunting challenges, any which could have incapacitated a less strong willed person. She was the matriarch of a family of virtue and strength.

Maria is survived by her sister and husband Amada and Arnold Garcia; her five sons Frank, Robert, Emilio, Daniel and David and life partners Frances, Susie, Maria, Marylou; and four daughters Antonia, Octaviana, Sally Ann and Teresa and life partners, Rudy, Luis and Carlos; 35 grandchildren, 93 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us celebrating her life, a Yaqui velorio, Friday evening, September 25 and Holy Rosary 6AM Holy Mass 7AM on Saturday, September 26, at Santa Lucia, 5434 E. Calle Iglesia, Guadalupe, Arizona.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Rosary
06:00 AM
Santa Lucia
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
07:00 AM
Santa Lucia
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved