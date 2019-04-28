|
|
Marian Alice Tichy
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Marian Alice Tichy announces her passing on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Marian will be lovingly remembered by William, her husband of 28 years; her sister Marlene (Bob) Jackson; her sons Joseph (MaryAnne) Addis, John Reidel; stepsons Bill (Adriana) Tichy, Tom (Ann) Tichy and Tim (Bonnie) Tichy.
Marian will also be fondly remembered by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Kim.
A Funeral Service in memory of Marian will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m., at the National Memorial Cemetery at 23029 North Cave Creek Road Phoenix, AZ 85024.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marian's name to Hospice of the Valley by visiting https://www.hov.org/donate/ or by mail to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019