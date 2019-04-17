|
|
Marian Elizabeth (VanVraken) Neale of Presque Isle, Michigan, passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband at Leti's assisted living facility in Scottsdale, AZ on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at the age of 94.
Marian was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on January 10th, 1925, the daughter of the late Reese and Wilma (Rice) VanVranken. She married William R. Neale on June 12th, 1947 in Galesburg, Michigan.
Marian was preceded in death by her brother Richard VanVranken and twin sister Marie Rambow. Marian is survived by her husband and their son, Stephen Neale. Cremation has taken place.
Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Avondale, Arizona with Pastor Evans of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sun City West, officiating. Internment will follow. Arrangements are by Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Alpena, Michigan,
www.alpenapresbyterian.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019