Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Avondale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Neale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Elizabeth (VanVraken) Neale


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian Elizabeth (VanVraken) Neale Obituary
Marian Elizabeth (VanVraken) Neale of Presque Isle, Michigan, passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband at Leti's assisted living facility in Scottsdale, AZ on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at the age of 94.

Marian was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on January 10th, 1925, the daughter of the late Reese and Wilma (Rice) VanVranken. She married William R. Neale on June 12th, 1947 in Galesburg, Michigan.

Marian was preceded in death by her brother Richard VanVranken and twin sister Marie Rambow. Marian is survived by her husband and their son, Stephen Neale. Cremation has taken place.

Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Avondale, Arizona with Pastor Evans of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sun City West, officiating. Internment will follow. Arrangements are by Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Alpena, Michigan,

www.alpenapresbyterian.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.