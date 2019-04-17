Resources
Phoenix - Marian Louise Dixon 88, a long-time resident of the Phoenix area, passed away peacefully April 14, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born and raised in San Francisco, a place she proudly associated herself with. Marian was a devout Catholic, loved her family, and was crazy about animals. She possessed a spunky personality, had no problem speaking her mind, and loved to converse with people.

She is survived by Carolynn Guegel, Leslie Miller, and Michael Dixon (Terry), Grandkids Lori Hurley, Shelby Gugel, Kristin Niehus (Morgan), Logan Schutz, Heather Dixon and Shawn Dixon, and great grandkids Emma and Willow Hurley, Lillian, Maddie, and Jacob Niehus . She was preceded in death by daughter Pamela Crowder and her husband John Dixon.

Celebration of life will be held at Michael DIxon's house and for further information contact Michael at [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019
