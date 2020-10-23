Marian Toan HopkinsTempe - Marian Toan Hopkins, 94, passed away on October 19, 2020 in her apartment at Friendship Village in Tempe Arizona.Born Marian Esther Toan on August 26, 1926 in Dansville New York to Carlos James Toan and Alice Bailey Plough Toan with siblings Harriet and Herbert Toan. They lived in Perry, New York. Her mother died when she was a toddler so she grew up in two loving households, at the Triple Oaks Farm in Perry, with her aunt and uncle, Jessie and Lewis Toan, who became mother and daddy to her, and two cousins, Charlie and Barbara Toan. On weekends she went into town and stayed with her father, siblings and later her stepmother, Ina Toan and two half­ sisters, Margaret, and Audrey. She felt extremely fortunate. She attributed her ability to get along with people to those early years of negotiating two different families. Generations of her family attended college, and like her mother, she attended Syracuse University, from 1943 to 1948, earning a degree in fine arts. She was president of the Delta Zeta sorority and met Harold Solon Hopkins during a sorority fraternity snowball fight. They were married in Perry on June 26, 1948. They moved to Rochester, New York for Harold's employment at Taylor Instrument and Marian worked at Bausch & Lomb in the design department until she had to quit when she couldn't hide her pregnancy. They raised three children in Rochester until, in 1966, a Motorola offer enticed them to move to Arizona. Marian immediately fell in love with the desert lighting on McDowell Mountains. They built a house in Scottsdale and she painted the desert in acrylics and oils and pen & ink. She created with sewing projects included tailored jackets and she baked an astonishing variety of cookies and mastered cheese souffles. Our birthdays were uniquely marked with Baked Alaska or apple pie. But in 1969, she got restless and wanted to work outside the home. She found a fulfilling career in the graphics department of Sperry Flight Systems. She reluctantly resigned in 1982 when Harold was transferred to Ohio. In Ohio, Marian became the art director of a small advertising agency. Harold retired and they eagerly returned to Arizona. They resided in Munds Park, and then part of the year in Phoenix.Marian leaves a legacy of civility and gratitude. She is survived by her children, Stephen Toan Hopkins of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Barbara Toan McGillivary of Boise, Idaho, and Susan Hopkins Ochs (Steve) of Chandler, Arizona. Her grandchildren are Kent McGillivary (Casey) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Craig McGillivary of Dayton, Ohio, Abra (Ryan) Gamble of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Alison Ochs of Lafayette, Indiana She was delighted to enjoy her four great grandchildren in recent years, Emma, Rosalee and Annabelle of Arizona, and Gus of Idaho Falls. Charlie LaBuz, a cousin of Harold's, became a close relation. Marian is also survived by her two half-sisters, and many Toan descendants.Her many friends at Friendship Village made this last move seamless and fun, with special thanks to Penny Ewen.Marian's paintings remain a comfort and a delight to her family. Her eye for artistic design subtlety influenced us, and her rhymes and sayings of another era lightened our childhood and will be passed down. She may have entertained us with song and even tap dancing, but she was a quiet person. She enjoyed planting flowers, checking out novels from the library, doing the crossword, reading the newspaper, and staying informed. She suggested reading the funny papers first. Her old Singer sewing machine will be cherished. Her sayings such as, "let's not get carried away" and "don't dilly dally", remind us to stay sensible, active, and frugal. We joked that someday she would just "shuffle off to Buffalo", and maybe that's what she did.She will be laid to rest at the memorial gardens at Valley Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale with Harold. Plant some flowers, support the arts, and donate to the organization of your choosing or consider Season for Sharing, sponsored by the Arizona Republic Newspaper.