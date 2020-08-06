Marianne Clark StuartMesa - Marianne Clark was born in Lamar, Colorado on April 18, 1931 to the proud parents of Albert William Clark and Laura Ella Wikoff. The family made their home in Leoti, Kansas, and two years later Marianne's sister Janene was born.Marianne married John Alvin Smith in September 1948. They had three children, Gary, Patricia, and Sheri. Marianne and John both worked very hard to provide for their family. One thing they always did was make time for family vacations in Colorado.Everyone who knew Marianne knew that she enjoyed helping others. She had a way of winning people over with her calm understanding way and with her big beautiful smile. She was Vice President of Citizens State Bank in Liberal Kansas for many years. However, her favorite job was working with the great people at Blandford Homes in Gilbert, Arizona. Even after she retired at age 75, she continued to work part time as needed.Marianne is survived by her 3 children, Gary Smith his wife Shelley of Mesa, Arizona, Patti Brass, widow, of McLean, Texas and Sheri Villa her husband Ray Villa of Mesa, Arizona, her sister Janene Woodbury and her husband Marshall of Salina, Kansas, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her friend and companion Douglas Stuart.