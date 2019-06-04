|
|
Marianne Frances Mitchell
Phoenix - Marianne Frances Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 78. She was born September 4, 1940 in Elgin, Illinois to the late Joseph and Anna Prevratil. The family moved to Phoenix in 1952. Marianne attended Madison #1 and graduated from North Phoenix High School. She attended Phoenix College where she was a cheerleader, Associated Women's President and Honor Board member. She went on to receive her B.A. and Masters degrees from Arizona State University where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was chosen as the Sweetheart of Alpha Tau Omega.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry, daughter Amy Hartley (Chris), son Mark and five grandchildren: Nicholas Hartley, Allyson Mitchell, Nicole Hartley, Sophia Mitchell and Natalie Hartley. She also leaves a brother, Joseph "Pep" Prevratil (Joan), and sister, Yvonne (Jerry) Bryant.
She started her 35-year teaching career at Coronado High and taught at Mesa Community College and Tempe High before retiring from Mountain Pointe High in 1998. She was awarded the Tempe Diablo Outstanding Teacher Award in 1988 and 1992, and the Educational Excellence Award in 1992. She was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. Marianne was active in Tempe Sister Cities and the Assistance League of the East Valley and was a past member of the Congressional Women's Club.
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2121 S. Rural Rd. in Tempe on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 AM. Visitation on Wednesday, June 5 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Oakwood Creative Care, 247 N. MacDonald, Suite 102, Mesa, AZ 85201, or online: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/OakwoodCreativeCareInc/tax-credit.html
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 4 to June 6, 2019