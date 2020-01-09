|
Marianne Phelan
Gilbert - Marianne Phelan passed away January 7, in Gilbert Arizona after a lengthy illness and closely surrounded by family, friends and her favorite songs. Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1935 to Mary and Charles Conley she attended local Catholic schools in Lakewood and graduated in Nursing from St. Mary of the Springs College in Columbus. She married James Friemouth after college only to lose him to death after five short years. After completing a Masters in Nursing at Ohio State she taught at the University of New Mexico and Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix.
Coming to Arizona and while doing volunteer parish youth ministry she met Tom Phelan and they married in 1966. She continued to teach part time and they began raising a loving family in Scottsdale. Suffering an early stroke that left her with a serious disability she nevertheless raised four beautiful children through school and college with help of Tom and many family and friends.
Marianne, known for her beautiful smile and joyful attitude was part of many activities at church, with the Catholic deacon community and broader community including the Scottsdale Stroke Club.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, sons Michael (Sharon), Steve (Dianne) and Dan and daughter Mary (Mark), brothers Michael (Colleen) and Patrick (Valerie) Conley, sisters-in-law Judy Conley and Nancy Hallett and 14 grandchildren.
A visitation and evening prayer will be held Sunday evening January 12 at Queen of Heaven Mortuary Chapel on Baseline Road in Mesa and the Mass of Resurrection on Monday January 13 at 11:00AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in downtown Mesa.
If desired a donation can be made in her name to the Aid to Women Center for unwed mothers in Phoenix or the Arizona Life Coalition.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020