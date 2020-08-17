Marie Barnes
Marie Barnes, born 1924 in Buffalo, N.Y., died peacefully in her sleep at age 96. Marie's parents, Mary and James Manguso, raised Marie and nine siblings in Buffalo. Marie's Italian parents came from Palermo, Sicily. Marie met her husband, Army Major Texas B. Barnes (deceased) and had two children, Patti (deceased) and Christopher. Families grew over the years and blessed Marie with four granddaughters, Rachel, Annie, Michelle, and Courtney and eight great-grandchildren: Texas, Wyatt, Kinsley, Amelia, Rylan, Clark, Betty, and Frankie.
Everyone knew Marie for her love of Italian cooking and homemade Frittelle (Italian fry bread). Marie loved to sing and performed with live bands during the 40's in Phoenix at Club Alibi and other nightclubs. Marie gave up her singing career to raise a family and get her teaching degree from ASU. She never stopped singing though and sang whenever she could.. Many a family dinner would find Marie in the kitchen making Sicilian pizza with anchovies and singing Cole Porter tunes. Marie (lovingly Nanie) loved her grandchildren more than anything as they loved her too. God's Peace, Nanie. We will always love you.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020