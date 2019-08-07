Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
10815 N. 35th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Marie Casetta Obituary
Marie Casetta

Phoenix - Marie Casetta, 91, a resident of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on August 4, 2019. Marie was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Patrick and son Dan. Survived by brother Jim (Edith) Fox; children Mike, Tim (Cindy), Patti, daughter-in-law Michele (wife of Dan); 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Marie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Phoenix in 1953. Marie was friend to many and active in her community and church. She had a passion for family and friends and never knew a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. Mass to celebrate Marie's life will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10815 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix 85029, burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale 85392. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 7, 2019
