Marie D. Pusateri (Barresi)
Phoenix - Marie D. Pusateri (Barresi), 86, of Phoenix, Arizona passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, March 27th at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Peter, daughter Kathleen, sons Peter & David, beloved grandchildren Vanessa, Michael, Hannah, Katherine, Emma & Vincent, and her sister Angela.
Marie was an angel on earth who was fiercely devoted to her faith and family and was loved by all who knew her. Originally from Dunkirk, New York, she lived a long life full of love, laughter, friends and family. She reveled in the simple things in life - Frank Sinatra, BINGO, Hallmark Christmas movies, and stuffing her grandchildren full of bread, pasta and cookies every chance she got! Her kind heart, gentle soul and sense of humor will be missed by all.
Her final resting place will be at Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Cave Creek Rd. in Phoenix. A private Mass (no attendees) is scheduled for Monday, June 15th at 6:30am at St. Helen in Glendale. Celebration of Life and Memorial will be scheduled at a later date during the summer.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020