Marie Dolores "Lola" Hawley
Marie Dolores "Lola" Hawley

Marie Dolores "Lola" Hawley, 77, entered into rest on December 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, John, on November 28th. She leaves behind their children Cathy (Salvador), Juanita and John Jr; grandchildren Alexzanderia, Maricelia, Anthony, Adriana, Michael, Christopher, Nicholas and great grandsons Miles and Adrian. She was loved by many and will always be in our hearts. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with rosary prayers at 10:30 AM and Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 909 E. Washington Street, Phoenix. Burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
