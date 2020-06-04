Marie Ginger TedermanMesa - Marie Ginger Tederman, 95, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born in Denver Colorado on October 13, 1924 and was the only child of Rocco Galluccio and Josephine Galluccio (Marino) who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by two husbands, Louis Esposito and Melvin Tederman as well as her daughter, Jeanette Powell (Esposito). Marie is survived by her daughters, Carol Fajardo (Esposito) and Patricia Schaub (Esposito), grandson, Steven Fajardo, granddaughter, Katherine Di Caprio (Powell) and great granddaughters Brianna and Angelina Di Caprio.At Marie's request, no services will be held. However, she had many family and friends near and far that she truly appreciated and cared about.