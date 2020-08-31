1/
Marie Jones Robb
Marie Jones Robb passed away Aug. 13. She was 92.

There will be a private family commemoration at a later date.

Marie was born in Wyoming, raised in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in business. She was a life-long, avid Razorbacks fan.

She moved to Tucson with her family in 1960 and then to Mesa in 1968. She has been a resident of Friendship Village in Tempe for the last 12 years.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Robb. She is survived by a sister, Bessie Runyan and her husband Don; son Robert Robb and his wife Beverly; and son William Robb and his wife Carolyn. She had six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Of several community and civic engagements, she was most gratified by having been a founding board member of Child Crisis Center East Valley. Donations in her memory to Child Crisis Arizona, a successor organization, would be a meaningful remembrance for her and her family: 817 N. Country Club Dr., Mesa, AZ 85201 or childcrisisaz.org.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
