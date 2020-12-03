Marie Krombholz
Marie Krombholz entered eternal life in Heaven on November 28, 2020. The Lord granted her an earthly age of 66 years, 2 months and 28 days.
Marie was born on August 30, 1954 in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Martin and Constance Lipson. She became a child of God through the gracious washing of Holy Baptism shortly after birth and later confessed her God-given faith at the time of her First Communion. She was a member of several churches, including Desert Hills Community Church of the Nazarene for most of the last 20 years.
Marie was united in marriage with James Krombholz in 1983. Their marriage was blessed by the Lord for the almost 38 years of togetherness.
She is survived by her husband: her two sons: Paul Small and Jeremy (and Kandice) Small; her two stepsons: Rev. Dr. James R (and Stefney) Krombholz and Matthew (and Katherine) Krombholz; her ten grandchildren: Emma Krombholz, Kyle Small, James ( Holden) Krombholz, Stefney (Greta) Krombholz, Tanner Small, Lydia Small, Jakob Krombholz, Luke Krombholz, Jax Small and Brigitte Krombholz; her siblings: Greg (and Nancy) Lipson, Therese Lipson and Ken Lipson. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Steve Lipson.
Marie was an avid horsewoman, showing horses in under saddle and in-hand classes. Her biggest thrill was winning the California Futurity with one of the horses she bred.
As a believing child of God, Marie now sits with the Lord in heaven and awaits the glorious resurrection from the dead on the last day.
A Celebration of Marie's life will be held at 10 AM on December 19, 2020 at Desert Hills Community Church located just North of the Carefree Highway on 7th Street. It will also be streamed on DHCC.tv
. The family asks that donations be made to Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship, 23623 N. Scottsdale Rd. Ste. D3, Box 259 Scottsdale, Arizona 85255 or the Barrows Neurological Foundation instead of flowers.
"If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer" Matthew 21:22