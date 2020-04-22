|
Marie Liburdi
Scottsdale - Marie Liburdi, 91, entered eternal rest Friday at Via Linda Assisted Living, Scottsdale, AZ. Her beloved husband of 57 years, Thomas, died March 16, 2004. Born in Dunmore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine Castellano. She loved being a homemaker to her family and enjoyed cooking Italian dinners for her family and friends.Surviving are a son, Michael and wife Jean, Scottsdale, grandchildren Michael Jr. and wife Andrea, great-grandchildren Sara, Austin and Reagan, Scottsdale; Thomas and wife Shelley, great-grandson Landon, Parker, CO; and Marcus, Albuquerque, NM; a daughter, Marietta Schultz and husband Dale, Phoenix, a granddaughter Shana Partl, Phoenix; a daughter Ann Grubler and husband David, Scottsdale, a granddaughter Courtney Pollack, Boston; nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by a brother, Vito Castellano, Phoenix; and, Carmella Valvano, Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie's honor to: Dignity Health Hospice, 19820 N. 7th St. Ste: 210, Phoenix, AZ 85024 or feedingamerica.org. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful family and care givers at Via Linda Assisted Living and to the Dignity Hospice care team for all their love and support for Marie and family. Due to the statewide pandemic guidelines, the family regrets there will be no visitation. Arrangements were provided by the Heritage Funeral Chapel, Peoria; interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020