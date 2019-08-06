|
Marie Margaret Negard (nee Blakeslee), 72, of Glendale, AZ, left her earthly life on 06/15/2019. She was born and raised in Detroit, MI, and was the daughter of the late L. Robert Blakeslee and Margaret (nee Grozner) Blakeslee. She is preceded in death, by her beloved husband, Bob Negard. She is survived by her brother, James Robert Blakeslee (Jennifer), of Scottsdale, AZ and her sister, Elaine Buchanan (William), of Oakland, CA, mother-in-law, Pamela Negard of FL, sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Debbie and Steve Reinsel, of FL, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Marie graduated from the University of Detroit, where she earned her master's degree in Industrial Psychology. She then moved to Wisconsin and after that moved to Phoenix, AZ. Once in Phoenix, she became the Director of Employee Training for Maricopa County Juvenile Court System, a position which she joyfully held, until her retirement.
Marie had a huge heart for animals and had several pets over the years. She generously donated to various charities, including the Arizona Humane Society, St. Mary's Food Bank and the American Red Cross. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for family get-togethers. She was outgoing and was able to effortlessly strike up a conversation and make friends. She had a winning smile that lit up a room and was a joy to be around. If you would like to honor Marie, please donate to your local Humane Society. Details on a Celebration of Life gathering are being planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 6, 2019