Marie Peterson
Scottsdale - Marie Peterson went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019 at the age of 97. She passed into eternity very peacefully at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by family members. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, on November 17, 1921, into a very close-knit family with ten brothers and sisters. While still a teenager, she met the love of her life, John W. Peterson, who at that time was traveling and singing gospel music with his brothers. He would later become one of the most loved and recognized gospel and church music composers of the 20th century. They married in 1944, while he was on leave from active duty during World War II. Along with so many others during that time, she was very patriotic and did her part by working at the Boeing plant in Wichita, which helped build planes for the war effort. After the war, they moved to Chicago, so her husband could attend Moody Bible Institute and the American Conservatory of Music. Shortly thereafter, the whole family settled in Montrose, Pennsylvania, where her husband worked for Singspiration Music. When that company was acquired by Zondervan Publishing, they moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where her husband continued his writing and music ministry. Their last move was to Arizona in 1972, where they were longtime members of Scottsdale Bible Church. She was so supportive of her husband and such a gracious hostess to so many of his colleagues through the years. Her husband's unique ministry opened up many exciting, enriching and unforgettable experiences for her and all of the family.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years and her precious granddaughter, Jennifer Strader.
She is survived by her three daughters: Sandi (Tom) Catzere, Candy Strader, Pam (Teddy) Cruse and five grandchildren: Andy (Juanita) Strader, Scott (Courtney) Strader, Carrie (Trevor) Gamble, John (Karine) Cruse, Tammy Cruse and eight great grandchildren -- along with many special nieces and nephews.
She was so loving, kind and generous to everyone. She was beautiful inside and out and captivated everyone who met her. She was loved and adored by all of her family - and she made so many beautiful memories for all of them through the years. She will be so greatly missed! Even though she loved being with her family more than anything, she had incredible peace and was so ready to meet her Lord and Savior, because she truly believed the hope that was expressed in one of her husband's songs -
"To be with Him will crown it all."
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019