Marie Tugana Smith
Prescott - Marie Tugana Smith, 81, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 after a valiant battle with Leukemia. Marie was born June 1, 1938 in Cicero, Illinois, the daughter of the late John and Lillian Tugana. After attending Morton High School in Chicago, she moved west to Arizona and spent most of her life in the Phoenix, Sun City and Prescott areas.
Marie had many careers during her lifetime, including office management, property management and, most recently, property investment. However, her love of art always came first and she was well known for her diverse artistic abilities. She could draw, paint and sculpt with remarkable skill and her artwork adorns many of the walls in our families' homes. Over the years, she was a member of various art organizations and loved teaching others the joy of art. Marie enjoyed entertaining, traveling, gardening, reading and especially spending time with her beloved dog, Ringo. She always met life's challenges, had an adventurous spirit and lived her life to the fullest. Marie was an inspiration to everyone who knew her and she will be deeply missed by her many friends and family.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Theodore T. Smith, DVM. She is survived by her significant other Thomas W. Foster, Esq, her sister Janet T. Kuziel (Walter) and her children Michael L. Baggerly (Tami), Holly B. Gardner (Larry) and Daniel C. Baggerly. Also surviving are four grandchildren Andrea Dermott, Michelle D'Amato (Joe), Joshua Baggerly and Matthew Baggerly and one newborn great grandson Brooks D'Amato. The family is very grateful for the wonderful doctors and nurses of the Mayo Clinic who provided invaluable care and encouragement during her treatment. Marie requested that no service take place, but memorial donations may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019