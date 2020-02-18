Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marie Viola Velasquez


1939 - 2020
Marie Viola Velasquez Obituary
Marie Viola Velasquez

On Valentine's Day, Marie Viola Velasquez, as the sun set on February 14, 2020, Sailed Home on a River of Love and Tears "How fitting is God's Timing". Marie was born in South Bend, WA on June 6, 1939 and graduated from "This Life".

Marie loved caring for children, not just her own, but all children. Marie's passion for caregiving led her to a career which spanned decades with KinderCare in Phoenix. To Marie's extreme joy and delight, she worked in The Baby Room. Marie was a natural nurturer and loved all babies. Marie would say it was, "Her Best Job - Ever! In her later years at KinderCare, Marie had the good fortune of nurturing children through her cooking. She was always an excellent and wonderful cook! In her final days at the Hospice of The Valley - Thunderbird, Marie was surrounded by the love of her three sons, Joel (Joey), James (Jimmy), and Mark, her sister Patty, Melody (Mel), her 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

God blessed us by allowing us to love and be loved by Marie.

RIP ALWAYS Mom!!!, A.K.A Nana, and "Old Woman."

Your Eternal Loving family!!!

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
