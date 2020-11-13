Marie Vivian StrohmScottsdale - Marie Vivian Strohm was born in Spokane, Washington, on February 7, 1952. She was the second of four children born to Vivian (Holland) and Joseph Marx. Marie died of a sudden heart attack in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 5, 2020. She grew up in Spokane, Washington and attended St. Aloysius Grade School and Holy Names Academy. She later attended Gonzaga University and Seattle University, receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Seattle University. She had a multifaceted career starting with teaching elementary special education to becoming a flight attendant for Hughes Airwest and Northwest Airlines, and then entering into the media world as a news radio field reporter and talk show producer. She became a television talent for infomercials and ultimately started producing them. In 1991, she married Richard Strohm and they lived in Scottsdale, Arizona. They were married for 18 years and, during this time she embarked on a new career path as a videographer, which would become her true passion in life. She produced fundraising videos and short documentaries for non-profit organizations, addressing childhood leukemia, Alzheimer's, homeless healthcare, Native American education, forest and native community protection, and global warming. Marie became recognized as one of America's premier non-profit fundraising video producers and received 10 Telly Awards for her video production excellence, the Gold Special Jury Award at Worldfest Houston (2000), and a Best Short Documentary Award at the LA Independent Filmmakers Festival (2016). In her retirement she dedicated herself to Rotary in Spokane before moving back to Scottsdale. Marie's generous heart and talents helped many lives and supported efforts to save the planet. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her siblings, nieces, nephews, close friends, and colleagues. She is survived by her brother Michael Marx (Laura Carroll), brother Martin Marx (Barbara), and sister Jeannine Marx Fruci (Dave). Plans for a virtual and in-person celebration of life for her are in process. If you would like to participate, send an email to bmarx2272@gmail.com.