|
|
Marie Winifred Fitzgerald
Phoenix - Marie Winifred Fitzgerald, beloved mother and dear friend, departed this life peacefully in the company of loved ones to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 12, 2019. Marie was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on July 5, 1942. She resided in the Phoenix area for 50 years. Marie was a gifted preschool teacher for over 40 years, spending 18 years working at Lincoln Learning Center prior to full-time retirement in 2016. She proudly authored and illustrated her first published children's book this year called "Use Your Thinker". She was very artistic and had many hobbies including making jewelry and scrapbooking. She loved God's creatures and rescued many birds and animals who became family pets. Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Lorraine Millard and H. Wilfred Millard and her husband John F. Fitzgerald. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer L. Fitzgerald. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00am at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022. Inurnment will be held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 (https://www.hov.org/) or to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road Suite 105 Northfield, IL 60093 (https://allbloodcancers.org/).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019