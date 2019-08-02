|
Marie Wurgler Berg
Phoenix - Marie Wurgler Berg, 97, passed away on July 24, 2019 in Fairfield, IA.
A funeral service was conducted at the First Lutheran Church of Fairfield on July 27th. Marie was born on July 21, 1922 at York, ND.
She married Harold Berg of Starkweather, ND and, after wartime employment in San Diego, the couple farmed in Starkweather. They moved to Phoenix in 1971and joined the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Marie worked at the House of Fabrics in Metro Center.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters and eight brothers; and is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 2, 2019