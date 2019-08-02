Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Wurgler Berg


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Wurgler Berg Obituary
Marie Wurgler Berg

Phoenix - Marie Wurgler Berg, 97, passed away on July 24, 2019 in Fairfield, IA.

A funeral service was conducted at the First Lutheran Church of Fairfield on July 27th. Marie was born on July 21, 1922 at York, ND.

She married Harold Berg of Starkweather, ND and, after wartime employment in San Diego, the couple farmed in Starkweather. They moved to Phoenix in 1971and joined the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Marie worked at the House of Fabrics in Metro Center.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters and eight brothers; and is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.