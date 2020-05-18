Marieanne (Mickey) Miller



Marieanne (Mickey) Miller, 85, of Sun Lakes, AZ. Born on Jan 7, 1935 in Chicopee MA, and was greeted by our Lord in Heaven on May 11, 2020.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She met the love of her life and after a whirlwind 3 week courtship was engaged. They married and together raised 7 children. She was a devoted wife for 52 years before he preceded her in death. Mickey had a spunky, beautiful spirit and a wonderful sense of humor, she was quick to smile, but she didn't take shit from anyone. She was loved by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mother and truly delighted in all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was her everything! She had a love of music and dancing and played the accordion for many years. She is survived by her children Mike, Kathy, K.C., Midge, Marty, & Neil, her two sisters Nancy and Elaine, 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack and her son Jim.



Our hearts are heavy but it brings us peace to know she is with her beloved husband and son.









