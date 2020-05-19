Marietta (Cavins) Frazier
Marietta (Cavins) Frazier, passed away peacefully at Hospice in Tempe Arizona on April 28th at the age of 89.
Marietta is survived by her son Gregory Allen Frazier and his wife Susan living in Phoenix, Az. Grandchildren JD Frazier of Phoenix, Jacob Scott Frazier and his wife Viviana, and her great-grandchildren Gregory Scott Frazier and Alysa Nicole Frazier living in Austin Texas.
Marietta was born September 26th, 1930 in Lee County Virginia and was raised by her Grandmother and Aunt. She left Virginia and moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Loyd Frazier. Loyd and Marietta were married on December 29th, 1948 and were married for 54 years before Loyd passed away in November 2002.
She was a homemaker until Gregory was in High School and then entered the workforce at Dot's Market. She held many positions as she was promoted, then retired after 35 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, and household manager. She was steeped deeply in the Southern Baptist religion and was giving of her time and energy to many charities. Her goal in life was to help others. At her request, there was no viewing or funeral. A small graveside service was held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens where she was laid to rest next to the man she loved forever.
She will be missed.
If you care to make a donation, please do so to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 21, 2020.