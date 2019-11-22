|
Marietta Johnson
Chandler - Marietta Rose Johnson, 96, passed away on October 4, 2019. Originally from Lansing, IA., she lived in Chandler/Tempe area for over fifty years. She was known for her generosity to animals and people alike, giving her time and money to rescue those in need. She was preceded by her husband of 47 years, William Johnson, who passed away in 1992. Daughter of Anna and Francis B. Morgan of New Albin, IA., she had seven siblings: Lawrence, Kathleen, Earl, Daniel, James, Marguerite, and John. She is survived by John, 98, of Missoula, MT. She will be greatly missed by all her nieces and nephews who she counseled through out her life. A woman of many talents who was a singer, and could yodel with the best of them, an oil painter, and a friend to rescued animals, was an example to all what she valued in a life well lived. Contributions in her name to a local homeless shelter or the Humane Society in her name would be greatly appreciated by the family. Services will be held on November 26, at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler to celebrate her life. Another service will be held in Iowa in the Spring. Condolences may be left at www.valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019