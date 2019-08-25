Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Praise and Worship Center
2551 N. Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ
Marilyn Angerer Obituary
Phoenix - Marilyn Angerer, 86, passed away on August 16th 2019, in Phoenix AZ. Marilyn was very loving and dedicated to her family, and her faith.

Marilyn is survived by her sons Brian, Bruce, and Mark; daughter Brenda; grandchildren Brandon (Meaghan), Jessica, Riquida (Nick), Blake, Brianne (Adam), and Macayla; great grandchildren Jordan, Mikyla, Silas, Alijah, Tristan, and Harleigh Fay. She is also survived by Mary Angerer, Mary Therese and Jim Vernon, Aggie Angerer, and Carol and Jim Loula, and many nieces and nephews.

Her husband Bernard, parents Anthony and Ruby Bell, and brothers Richard and Donald preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7th at 1200pm. Praise and Worship Center, 2551 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler, 85225. Lunch and time for sharing will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
