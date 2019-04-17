|
Marilyn Ann Kliewer
Phoenix - Marilyn Kliewer passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Marilyn was born September 13, 1925, to Flossie and Burr Hoover. She was raised with her sister Margaret and brother Jack in Michigan, first in Howell and then in Lansing. She graduated from Eastern H.S. in 1943. After graduation, she went to work for Oldsmobile until she heard of an opportunity to apply at Capital Airlines. She was hired and worked there as a ticket agent until she turned 21 and was old enough to be an airline hostess. She was based in Washington, D.C. and worked there several years until she married Lt. Colonel William Roney. As a young woman married to an Air Force officer, she traveled around the country and as well as many cities overseas. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn't sustainable. She then moved to Phoenix with her two young sons. She worked for several years at the AZ Department of Public Safety. In 1964, she married Dr. Paul Kliewer and moved to Wickenburg where her new husband had established his medical practice.
Marilyn was born with a giving spirit and a "can-do" attitude and she put both to good use while raising her growing family of five children. She was passionate about education and wanting her own children as well as others in the community to have the best public education possible, she decided to run for the local school board. Marilyn was elected and served on the Wickenburg Board of Education for 15 years, including several terms as president. She was delighted to see the fruits of her labors when she was able to present each of her oldest three children with their high school diplomas.
In 1984, Marilyn moved back to Phoenix. While her two youngest children finished high school, she completed her Bachelor's degree at Arizona State University. She had such enthusiasm for learning that she continued on, eventually receiving her Master's degree and finally her Ph.D.
She put her degrees to use working at the Salvation Army in Phoenix as a drug and alcohol counselor. She was also on staff at the Meadows Addiction Treatment Center in Wickenburg. Additionally, Marilyn served many years on the Arizona Board for Certification of Addiction Counselors (ABCAC). She traveled throughout the country as their representative to conferences and testing locations.
When Marilyn "retired", she worked more than ever in her community. She was an active member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Phoenix. She was very involved with the Altar Guild, Daughters of the King and SAGES. Marilyn also spent many years volunteering for the organization Recording for the Blind And Dyslexic. She could be found in their offices 3-4 days a week, organizing materials for the readers to record. Her other favorite place to volunteer was the American Cancer Society's Discovery shop. She enjoyed working in their Scottsdale location for many years. She loved helping folks find a bargain!
Even though Marilyn stayed very busy with her own activities, she was never too busy to make time for her friends and family. She was always ready when a friend needed a supportive ear or a family member needed a hand with something. She rarely missed a rousing Friday night game of dominoes with the ladies in her condo complex! She also kept up with her grandchildren's various activities. Whether it was a dance recital, chorus concert, band performance or any number of athletic events, you could find Marilyn in the audience cheering them on. She loved her family very much and did her very best to help them in any and every way she could.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack, and her son Christopher.
She is survived by her children Jim (Carol) Kliewer, Paula (Frank) Sinadinos, Tricia (Scott) Brown, and Andrew Kliewer; grandchildren Amy Sinadinos, Courtney Brown, Emily Sinadinos and Tyler Brown; great-grandchildren Bladyn Brown, Channing Brown and soon to be Briggs Brown-Whorton.
She is also survived by her sister Margaret (Seth) Preece, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Mary Filimon and her staff at Rising Rainbow Home Care, Rebecca Logue of Sun Valley House Call and the many caring staff members from Banner Hospice. Each of these people gave Marilyn amazing care and allowed her to live her final months with dignity.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m., All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 N. Central Ave.,
Phoenix, AZ 85012. A reception will follow in the church social hall.
A private interment ceremony will be held this summer at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell, MI.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Marilyn's memory to:
Banner Hospice c/o Banner Healthcare Foundation, 2901 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012 or online at www.bannerhealthfoundation.org. or
Salvation Army, 2707 E Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008, online at www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/memorial-giving
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019