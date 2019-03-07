|
|
Marilyn Antoinette Chester
Phoenix - Marilyn Antoinette Chester peacefully passed to go home to the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Prescott, AZ on March 25, 1939, Marilyn lived 79 beautiful years. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, William (Bill) Chester, her two children, Robert (Eddie) and Maria Elizabeth, two grandchildren, three nieces, a nephew, and ten great nieces and nephews and their children. Her arms are around us all as she now sleeps with the angels. Please visit www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com for service information and to express condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019