Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Desert
3718 E. Greenway Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Marilyn Antoinette Chester


1939 - 2019
Marilyn Antoinette Chester Obituary
Marilyn Antoinette Chester

Phoenix - Marilyn Antoinette Chester peacefully passed to go home to the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Prescott, AZ on March 25, 1939, Marilyn lived 79 beautiful years. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, William (Bill) Chester, her two children, Robert (Eddie) and Maria Elizabeth, two grandchildren, three nieces, a nephew, and ten great nieces and nephews and their children. Her arms are around us all as she now sleeps with the angels. Please visit www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com for service information and to express condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
