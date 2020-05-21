Marilyn Buresh
Scottsdale - Marilyn Buresh, 94, of Scottsdale, AZ. and formerly of Owatonna, MN. died May 21, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ.
Community involvement, volunteering, and philanthropy were very important to Marilyn; benefiting many organizations with Marilyn's commitment of time and financial support. She left a legacy focused on education, the arts, and addressing the needs of women and children.
Marilyn is survived by her four children - son, Steven of Salem, OR., three daughters, Susan (Michael, dec.) Missen of Tempe, Terri Buresh of Scottsdale, and Ellen Finch (Paul) of Prescott, AZ. She is also survived by three grandsons, Barclay (Donna) Missen, Zachary Missen, and Ian (Ashley Beatty) Finch; along with four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth (in 2014), her parents, and one sister, Beverly.
A private service honoring Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be given to your local food bank, Hospice of the Valley, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.legacy.com.
Scottsdale - Marilyn Buresh, 94, of Scottsdale, AZ. and formerly of Owatonna, MN. died May 21, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ.
Community involvement, volunteering, and philanthropy were very important to Marilyn; benefiting many organizations with Marilyn's commitment of time and financial support. She left a legacy focused on education, the arts, and addressing the needs of women and children.
Marilyn is survived by her four children - son, Steven of Salem, OR., three daughters, Susan (Michael, dec.) Missen of Tempe, Terri Buresh of Scottsdale, and Ellen Finch (Paul) of Prescott, AZ. She is also survived by three grandsons, Barclay (Donna) Missen, Zachary Missen, and Ian (Ashley Beatty) Finch; along with four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth (in 2014), her parents, and one sister, Beverly.
A private service honoring Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be given to your local food bank, Hospice of the Valley, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.legacy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 21 to May 27, 2020.