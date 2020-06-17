Marilyn Emilie Boyd
Marilyn Emilie (Randall) Boyd was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She peacefully passed away June 1, 2020 at age 77 in her home after losing a battle with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Marilyn was born in Bridgeport, CT on August 29, 1942 to Arthur and Sylvia Randall. She was the 3rd of 4 girls. She moved to Arizona as a sophomore in High School. Marilyn graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1961 and attended Arizona State University in 1962.
In 1963, she began working at General Electric Company. Later that year she met the love of her life William J. Boyd (Bill) and they were happily married for 56 years. In 1980, she obtained her real estate license and sold real estate for Century 21 in Scottsbluff, NE.
Marilyn was very active in the Methodist church. She was a loving and caring Christian woman who had high morals and a genuine love for her family and friends. She sang in the choir and was active in bible study fellowship (BSF) for 40 years. She was a PEO for 35 years which was her main passion; she served in various capacities- president, recording secretary, chaplain and treasurer. She also loved volunteering her time at any local Methodist church and the local battered woman's shelter.
Marilyn was an accomplished seamstress and loved making outfits for her family. As a young girl she was working and making her own clothes. She was a great cook and was always having social gatherings and entertaining. She enjoyed singing while doing chores around the house. She participated in many golf and tennis leagues, garden, craft, and dinner clubs and wine groups. Everyone that knew her loved her. She will be missed beyond words and be forever in our hearts.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Bill, and their three daughters, Kirsten Boyd (Tom Blackos) bonus grandson Nate Blackos of Scottsbluff, NE; Heather Sturgess (Tom) bonus grandchildren Ben Sturgess (Saskia) and Maggie Sturgess of Santa Barbara, CA; Allison Newland (Garrett) grandchildren Emily and Rachel Moore, bonus grandchildren Jessica and Ryan Newland, and bonus great grandson Eli Newland of Scottsdale, AZ; Also, 3 sisters, Jane Kincaid, Judy Nance (John), both of Phoenix, AZ and Elaine Beusch of Beaverton, OR.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice of the West and her caregiver Olimpia Ochoa for the excellent care that they provided Marilyn in the last 6 months of her life.
A celebration of life will be held July 1, 2020 at CCV-Peoria, AZ at 11.00am in BLDG 400 … as well as live streamed for those unable to attend in person. The family requests the use of masks and social distancing throughout the service. Save hugs and handshakes for another time. Visit MarilynMemories1@gmail.com to send condolences, share stories, and to request information regarding the virtual service. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the West, 21410 N. 19th Ave., Ste. 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027 or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.