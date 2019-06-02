|
|
Marilyn Faith Kupka
Phoenix - Marilyn Faith Kupka, 88, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away May 23, 2019 at home with her family by her side.
Faith was born March 24, 1931 in Riverside, Iowa, the daughter of George and Margaret (Lemley) Gerot.
She graduated from Riverside High School in 1949 and attended a couple of semesters of college thereafter.
She was united in marriage to Edward Gene Kupka from Iowa City, Iowa on July 2, 1959 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Faith was a loving wife and mother. She was a devout Christian who loved reading the Bible and other spiritual books.
She also enjoyed reading articles and books on health.
Faith was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, two sisters and two sons Kevin and Brian.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Gene Kupka, her daughter Kellie Koch (Kupka) and son-in-law Tim Koch.
Memorial Service will be held on June 8 at 10:00 AM at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix AZ. 85012.
Service is in the Chapel next to the main building. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019