Camelback Bible Church
3900 East Stanford Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
the Family Center of Camelback Bible Church
3900 E Sanford Dr
Paradise Valley, AZ
Marilyn Faye Reher


1947 - 2019
Marilyn Faye Reher Obituary
Marilyn Faye Reher

July 24, 1947 - December 11, 2019

Marilyn Faye Reher, 72, of Phoenix, AZ died Wed December 11, 2019, surrounded by her family, in Scottsdale, AZ. Marilyn was born July 24, 1947 in Melrose Park, IL to parents Ernest and Sue Reher.

She is survived by her sister Marjorie Kelly, 4 nieces and nephews, and their families.

She never married or had children of her own.

Marilyn spent over half of her life in Chicago, and worked for The Drake Hotel and The American Bar Association for a good part of it. Even tho she made Phoenix, AZ her home for the past 20 yrs or so, she remained a loyal Bears and Cubs fan til the end.

Marilyn retired in Phx, AZ, after a rewarding position with the Camelback Resort. Since then, she occupied her time with reading, her Book Club, volunteering at the library, and spending time with friends. She enjoyed traveling and exploring antique stores and thrift shops.

She was also a proud Cancer Survivor of 40+ yrs, and a faithful member of Camelback Bible Church. Marilyn loved volunteering in their nursery and front office, but her main focus was worshipping the Lord, whom she loved with all of her heart.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Family Center of Camelback Bible Church

3900 E Sanford Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

(602) 955-6370

We ask that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to:

The Phoenix Public Library Foundation

P.O. Box 3735

Phoenix, AZ 85030

Or going online to: Phoenixlibraryfoundation.org

Simply note that the donation is in honor of Marilyn Reher.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
