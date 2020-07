Marilyn "Lyn" Franklin



Went to her heavenly reward on July 18, 2020. Marilyn, Beloved sister and aunt to extended family. She is preceded in passing by her son. She is also survived by a daughter, grandchildren, great grandchild and cat Sage. She was a Green Bay Packers fan. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial service to be announced. She is in the presence of the Lord forevermore.









