Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Fults
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Fults

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Fults Obituary
Marilyn Fults

Phoenix - Marilyn Fults, a loving wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, resident of Phoenix, AZ passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 74 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Lee Fults; her daughter Kelly Ridley, her husband Kevin and their two daughters, Brooke and Cara; her daughter Jodi Fults and her wife Alyssa Johnson; her daughter Tammy Passante, her husband Phil and their children, Madison Ogura (Ray) and Connor; her great grandchildren Kai and Ivy Ogura; and her sister Nancy Higginbotham. She is predeceased by her father, Floyd Tompkins; mother, Luella Mains; and her sister, Karen Bowerman.

Marilyn was born in Minneapolis, MN on April 23,1945 to Floyd and Luella Tompkins. Her family was the most important part of her life. Marilyn was a great friend to many and enjoyed spending time with them.

A private service will be held. Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to

https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/2585074.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -