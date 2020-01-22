|
|
Marilyn Fults
Phoenix - Marilyn Fults, a loving wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, resident of Phoenix, AZ passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 74 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Lee Fults; her daughter Kelly Ridley, her husband Kevin and their two daughters, Brooke and Cara; her daughter Jodi Fults and her wife Alyssa Johnson; her daughter Tammy Passante, her husband Phil and their children, Madison Ogura (Ray) and Connor; her great grandchildren Kai and Ivy Ogura; and her sister Nancy Higginbotham. She is predeceased by her father, Floyd Tompkins; mother, Luella Mains; and her sister, Karen Bowerman.
Marilyn was born in Minneapolis, MN on April 23,1945 to Floyd and Luella Tompkins. Her family was the most important part of her life. Marilyn was a great friend to many and enjoyed spending time with them.
A private service will be held. Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to
https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/2585074.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020