Marilyn G. Bezkorovainy
Phoenix - Marilyn Bezkorovainy passed away November 21, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Anatoly Bezkorovainy (Sun Lakes AZ); by her sons, Alexander (Chandler AZ) and Gregory (Brooklyn NY); and by her granddaughters, Ella Sophia and Nina Lucia. Marilyn was born in Chicago and lived there with her family most of her life before retiring first to Galena IL and then in 2015 to Sun Lakes. She was a devoted wife and parent, and her love of children led her to a lifelong career as a teacher in Chicagoland. After receiving a masters degree in education in the early 1980s, she focused the remainder of her teaching career on children with special needs. She was kind and loving and generous, and she inspired everyone she met to smile when they thought of her. Services will be held Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sts Peter and Paul church, 1614 E Monte Vista Road, Phoenix AZ. Interment to follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn. See www.almoore-grimshaw for tributes.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
