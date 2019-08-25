|
Marilyn Gifford
Mesa - Marilyn Gifford, age 87, died peacefully on July 14, 2019 at Dobson House, a Hospice of the Valley facility, in Chandler, Arizona, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born in Friend, Nebraska to Art and Geraldine Meinke. Marilyn is survived by her son Gary (Becky) Barmore, her sisters Lois (Mel) Steggs and Jean Godaert, as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Marilyn enjoyed sewing and embroidery, getting together with family and friends, traveling, watching sports on television, and participating with various church groups.
Marilyn chose whole body donation through Science Care Anatomical's HOPE program to further medical training and research.
A memorial service will be held at Arizona Community Church, 9325 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, September 21 at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Marilyn's name be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019