Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Arizona Community Church
9325 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Gifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Gifford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Gifford Obituary
Marilyn Gifford

Mesa - Marilyn Gifford, age 87, died peacefully on July 14, 2019 at Dobson House, a Hospice of the Valley facility, in Chandler, Arizona, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born in Friend, Nebraska to Art and Geraldine Meinke. Marilyn is survived by her son Gary (Becky) Barmore, her sisters Lois (Mel) Steggs and Jean Godaert, as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Marilyn enjoyed sewing and embroidery, getting together with family and friends, traveling, watching sports on television, and participating with various church groups.

Marilyn chose whole body donation through Science Care Anatomical's HOPE program to further medical training and research.

A memorial service will be held at Arizona Community Church, 9325 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, September 21 at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Marilyn's name be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.