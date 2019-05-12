|
|
Marilyn Howe Adams
Phoenix - Marilyn Howe Adams passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on May 11th 2018 at the age of 90.
Marilyn was born and raised in Princeton, Indiana. She was the daughter of Conrad and Ada Howe. She also had one brother Robert Howe.
She was predeceased by Robert G. Adams and Ray A. Frederick. Marilyn is survived by two daughters Lynn Adams and Victoria Phair.
Marilyn graduated from Indiana University with a degree in education and began a successful career as a leading educator working for both Phoenix and Scottsdale School Districts. Marilyn excelled at teaching children with learning difficulties which eventually lead her to be the founder of Indian Hills Day School, one of the first licensed schools in the state of Arizona with a specific curriculum designed for children with learning disabilities.
After retiring from education, Marilyn became interested in real estate and began a second career as a successful real estate agent selling homes in the Sun City area for many years.
Marilyn truly touched the lives of many. She will be remembered as a warm, beautiful, accomplished leader who gave with a selfless heart and soul. Happy Mother's Day Mar, you will be loved and missed by all.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019